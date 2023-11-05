Earnest Partners LLC Decreases Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 537,827 shares during the period. Casella Waste Systems makes up approximately 1.1% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 3.83% of Casella Waste Systems worth $200,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,266,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,718,000 after purchasing an additional 664,068 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,937,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,845,000 after purchasing an additional 498,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,106,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 821,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,270,000 after purchasing an additional 398,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after purchasing an additional 352,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWST. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $399,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,885.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $79.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.64, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

