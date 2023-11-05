Earnest Partners LLC Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,954,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,478 shares during the period. CBRE Group comprises 1.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.95% of CBRE Group worth $238,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,872 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CBRE Group by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,148,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,660,000 after acquiring an additional 395,038 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in CBRE Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 964,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,822,000 after acquiring an additional 70,289 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in CBRE Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 35,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $550,939.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,650,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $550,939.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,650,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.01. 2,334,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,035. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $78.10.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

