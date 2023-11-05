Earnest Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467,028 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.96% of Flex worth $118,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 49.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $103,178,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Flex by 281.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,334,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,799 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of Flex stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $26.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,468,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,985. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

