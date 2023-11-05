Earnest Partners LLC Has $106.13 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.95% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $106,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 102.7% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 74.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,597,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 130.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $27,544,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.88. 238,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,540. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.64. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $509.62.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

