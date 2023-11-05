Earnest Partners LLC Has $110.78 Million Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,303,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873,245 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 2.86% of SPX Technologies worth $110,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPX Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.51. The stock had a trading volume of 364,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,979. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $91.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $122,430.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,148.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $1,869,185. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

