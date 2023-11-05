Earnest Partners LLC Has $116.96 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.29% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $116,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $304,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $113,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,482 shares of company stock worth $768,152 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HII traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.96. 342,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,765. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $247.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.18.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.12%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.