Earnest Partners LLC Has $126.23 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,607 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Eastman Chemical worth $126,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE EMN traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 770,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,647. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

