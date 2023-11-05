Earnest Partners LLC Has $160.67 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,802 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for about 0.9% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.49% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $160,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total value of $318,530.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $7.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.91. The stock had a trading volume of 564,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,368. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

