Earnest Partners LLC Has $178.11 Million Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,062,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 624,310 shares during the quarter. BOX comprises approximately 1.0% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 4.19% of BOX worth $178,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,967,000 after buying an additional 48,626 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 27.9% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,998,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,920,000 after buying an additional 1,090,814 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 4.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,537,000 after buying an additional 158,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,740,000 after buying an additional 82,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,838,000 after buying an additional 119,823 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,343. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.64, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.95. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.32 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,593,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at $46,593,057.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,449,820 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.