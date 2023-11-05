Earnest Partners LLC Has $193.07 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,742,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Entegris makes up approximately 1.1% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.16% of Entegris worth $193,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 43.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 187.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG stock traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,872. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.03. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.