Earnest Partners LLC Has $326.63 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,296,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 917,822 shares during the period. Hexcel makes up about 1.8% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned 5.09% of Hexcel worth $326,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hexcel by 112.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,110 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 56.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,223,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,979,000 after purchasing an additional 442,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at about $4,058,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at about $836,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HXL traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.58. 600,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,573. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.38.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

