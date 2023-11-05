Earnest Partners LLC Has $99.82 Million Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,815,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259,679 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 2.83% of Helmerich & Payne worth $99,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

HP traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at $56,908,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 6,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock worth $1,455,502 over the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

