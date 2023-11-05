Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,584,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263,380 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Envestnet worth $94,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,528,000 after buying an additional 49,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,330,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,323,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,550,000 after buying an additional 59,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.58. 2,119,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,990. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $312.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENV

Envestnet Profile

(Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.