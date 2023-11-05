Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,372,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 726,065 shares during the period. FormFactor accounts for about 1.2% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 8.26% of FormFactor worth $218,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $18,309,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 435,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FormFactor by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 338,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FormFactor by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,425,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,265,000 after acquiring an additional 316,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $8,213,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,103. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.07 and a beta of 1.20.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $155.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FORM has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. CL King boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

