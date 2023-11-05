Earnest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 838,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,729,000. Earnest Partners LLC owned 2.20% of Insperity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 129.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,048,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 29.1% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 720,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,704,000 after buying an additional 162,307 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,112,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after buying an additional 122,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insperity Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.55. The stock had a trading volume of 298,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.63. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.56 and a 52-week high of $131.09.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,593,917.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,593,917.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $1,798,581.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,895,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,145 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

