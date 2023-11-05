Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 18,588 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Teledyne Technologies worth $118,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,422.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $6.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $379.46. 304,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,641.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,641.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $81,583,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,717,295. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

