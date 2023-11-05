Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 33,165 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 33,165 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises approximately 1.0% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.70% of Albemarle worth $183,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Up 2.7 %

ALB stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,236,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.48 and a 200 day moving average of $192.62. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $116.35 and a 12 month high of $334.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albemarle

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.