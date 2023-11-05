Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 452,081 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452,081 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 4.04% of Papa John’s International worth $97,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at $530,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 12.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3,772.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PZZA. OTR Global raised Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.90.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

PZZA stock traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,685. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.84. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.97%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.