Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 98,597 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,597 shares during the quarter. Snap-on makes up 1.2% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Snap-on worth $211,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 2.8 %

SNA stock traded up $7.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.86. The stock had a trading volume of 270,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,329. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $220.21 and a twelve month high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

