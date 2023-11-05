Earnest Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,342,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,890 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants accounts for approximately 1.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.11% of Darden Restaurants worth $224,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 207.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,215,000 after purchasing an additional 71,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.71. 1,119,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.90 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.47.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

