Earnest Partners LLC Raises Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,747,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,791 shares during the quarter. GATX makes up 2.0% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 7.76% of GATX worth $353,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GATX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.03. 164,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.51. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $133.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 32.84%.

GATX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GATX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

