Earnest Partners LLC Raises Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,220,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,887 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 2.39% of United Bankshares worth $95,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 41.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 827,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $262.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

