Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,885,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 78,624 shares during the period. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store accounts for approximately 1.0% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 8.51% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $175,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 97,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,540,000 after buying an additional 50,927 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,991,000 after buying an additional 331,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,658,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,010,465.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.69. 355,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,469. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.14. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 116.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

