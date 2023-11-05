Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 118,484 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 3.57% of Ryder System worth $137,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ryder System by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,383,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Ryder System Trading Up 2.9 %

Ryder System stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.95. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $107.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $91,917.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,814 shares in the company, valued at $593,783.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $91,917.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,814 shares in the company, valued at $593,783.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 32,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total value of $3,325,162.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,244 shares of company stock worth $5,369,450. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.