Earnest Partners LLC Sells 180,384 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,003,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 180,384 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 5.85% of Cheesecake Factory worth $103,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 2.8 %

CAKE traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. 1,136,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $41.28.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.63 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also

