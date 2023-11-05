Earnest Partners LLC Sells 181,813 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 181,813 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for about 1.2% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.50% of D.R. Horton worth $207,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.47.

NYSE DHI traded up $4.83 on Friday, hitting $118.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,076,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,041. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

