Earnest Partners LLC Sells 188,467 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,282,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,467 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.56% of Carnival Co. & worth $118,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 141.3% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 127.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,517,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,265,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL. Barclays dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
