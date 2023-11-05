Earnest Partners LLC Sells 188,467 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,282,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,467 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.56% of Carnival Co. & worth $118,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 141.3% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 127.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,517,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,265,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL. Barclays dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.