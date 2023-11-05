Earnest Partners LLC Sells 2,299,128 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,225,049 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,299,128 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 7.81% of Archrock worth $125,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 37.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 70.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 20,873 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 20.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 43.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of AROC stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,014. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 116.98%.

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $137,941.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,056.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Archrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

