Earnest Partners LLC Sells 251,746 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,784,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 251,746 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 2.11% of STAG Industrial worth $135,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,135. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 144.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STAG Industrial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.