Earnest Partners LLC Sells 310,496 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,289,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 310,496 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 3.87% of Integer worth $114,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Integer by 8.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Integer by 13.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Integer in the first quarter worth approximately $5,426,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Integer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Integer by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Shares of ITGR traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.51. 355,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,162. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average is $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $404.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

