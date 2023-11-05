Earnest Partners LLC Sells 488,776 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 488,776 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 2.65% of Meritage Homes worth $138,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Meritage Homes by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of MTH traded up $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.42. The stock had a trading volume of 395,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,614. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $152.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

