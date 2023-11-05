Earnest Partners LLC Sells 498,539 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,050,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 498,539 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 5.87% of AAR worth $118,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AAR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AAR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AAR by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in AAR by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,624,508.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,624,508.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 14,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $885,941.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,244.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,806,926. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAR stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $62.95. The stock had a trading volume of 214,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,299. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.64.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

