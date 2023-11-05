Earnest Partners LLC Sells 5,157 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Baidu worth $96,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 134.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Baidu by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $2.61 on Friday, hitting $109.66. 2,821,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,251. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.63 and a 200 day moving average of $132.50. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.81.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

