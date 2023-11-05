Earnest Partners LLC Sells 626,772 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 626,772 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 1.90% of Timken worth $125,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Timken during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 2,606.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.44.

Timken Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 499,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.75. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,380.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,380.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,101 shares of company stock worth $8,482,893 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.