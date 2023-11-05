Earnest Partners LLC Sells 9,681 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,174,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 5.13% of Oceaneering International worth $96,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 530.5% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $821,171.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,614.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $379,746.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $821,171.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,614.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,893 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OII traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 946,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,827. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $635.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OII. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Report on OII

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.