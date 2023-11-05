Earnest Partners LLC Takes $105.76 Million Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,113,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,758,000. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 1.87% of TriNet Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its position in TriNet Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $202,073.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,938.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TriNet Group news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 10,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $1,136,917.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $202,073.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,938.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,137,814. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNET has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TNET

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TNET traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $104.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.10. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $121.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. Research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.