Earnest Partners LLC Trims Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,257,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 262,781 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 3.07% of EnerSys worth $136,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

EnerSys stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.23. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $65.33 and a 12 month high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.70 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 17.61%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

