Earnest Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,602,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 572,977 shares during the quarter. Scotts Miracle-Gro makes up about 0.9% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 4.64% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $163,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,350.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 72,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 67,529 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 64,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.29. 1,123,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,637. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The business had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,175,723.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $357,578.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,352.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,485,443.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,931 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,361 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

