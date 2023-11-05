Earnest Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,277 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Woodward worth $118,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Woodward in the first quarter valued at $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Woodward by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Woodward by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $131.44. The stock had a trading volume of 179,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.87. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.30 and a 1-year high of $133.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 399 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.07 per share, with a total value of $49,902.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,499.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,902.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $222,499.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.22.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

