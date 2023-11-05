Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $187.00 at Barclays

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $185.00 to $187.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Shares of ETN opened at $214.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,595,000 after acquiring an additional 495,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,299,000 after acquiring an additional 179,258 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

