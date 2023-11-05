eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in eBay were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,422,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

