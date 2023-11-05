EchoStar (SATS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect EchoStar to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. On average, analysts expect EchoStar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EchoStar Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of SATS opened at $15.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SATS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in EchoStar by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EchoStar by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in EchoStar by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Further Reading

