Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Ecolab worth $116,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded up $3.65 on Friday, reaching $174.77. 1,056,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,195. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.47 and a 200-day moving average of $175.90. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.36 and a twelve month high of $191.41. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

