Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

EDIT opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $678.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $13.94.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 1,065.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

