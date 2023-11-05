Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Major Shareholder Buys $37,161.84 in Stock

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Richard A. Kayne bought 154,841 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $37,161.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,251,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,438.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Up 29.5 %

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.89.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 207.93% and a negative net margin of 618.36%. The company had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

See Also

