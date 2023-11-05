Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,593,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,102 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.07% of Element Solutions worth $49,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 47.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Element Solutions Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of ESI stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $81,852.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,112.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.