Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises approximately 2.0% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $26,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,755,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.17.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $449.86. 673,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,761. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $544.01. The company has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $449.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.