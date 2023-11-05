Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lessened by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.96.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $567.81 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The firm has a market cap of $539.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $570.06 and a 200-day moving average of $494.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

