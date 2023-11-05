EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on EMCORE from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCORE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.25.

EMCORE Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.48. EMCORE has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EMCORE by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EMCORE by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in EMCORE by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 337,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 65,931 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

