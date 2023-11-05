Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. Enservco has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.22.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 321.89% and a negative net margin of 37.47%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enservco by 118.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth $334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enservco by 87.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enservco by 852.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.