Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Price Performance
Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. Enservco has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.22.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 321.89% and a negative net margin of 37.47%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
